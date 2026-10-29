/Amid China's growing aggression in South China Sea, Japan-U.S. to produce F-35 missiles | Gravitas

The United States and its ally Japan have finalised an agreement to establish a final assembly and inspection facility in Japan for the AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile or AMRAAM. The joint effort designated as 'Operation Supercharge' aims to scale up production and alleviate strained global missile stockpiles. The move is significant as experts view it as America's measure to counter China's growing aggression in the South China Sea. The missiles are essential armaments for the fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II fighter jets operated by both the U.S. and Japanese militaries.