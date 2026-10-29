/Bihar Museum leaves Paris Louvre behind, makes it to global top 10

Bihar Museum in Patna has ranked ninth globally and first in Asia in the World’s 100 Best Museums 2026, published by Worth a Journey. Perched at the ninth position, the Bihar Museum beat the Paris Louvre and New York’s Metropolitan Museum. Notably, the museum is the only Indian museum on the list. The now fames museum houses historical artefacts, coins, manuscripts, regional folk art, a Children's Gallery, and the famed Mauryan-era Didarganj Yakshi.