/Ronaldo now 15 short of 1000 goals with 15-minute hat-trick for Al Nassr - VIDEO

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was in the news for negative reasons earlier this month, is now back to doing what he does best – scoring goals. The Portuguese footballer scored a 15-minute hat-trick for his club Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday (Oct 29). Ronaldo scored goals in the 66th, 72nd, and 81st minutes to help his team win 5–3 from a 2-2 tie and proved that he is still one of the best to play the sport. With the hat-trick, Ronaldo is now just 15 goals short of completing 1,000 goals.

Ronaldo scores 15-minute hat-trick in Saudi Pro League

During the Al Nassr vs Al Kholood game at Alawwal Park in Riyadh, Julian Dominguez scored the first goal for Al Kholood in the 16th minute before Angelo Gabriel scored the equalizer for Al Nassr in the 24th minute. Sadio Mane then scored in the 38th minute as Al Nassr took a 2-1 lead, but Antoine Essomba struck for Al Kholood right before half-time in the 45+2nd minute to ensure a 2-2 scoreline.

In the second half, both teams tried but could not score a goal before Ronaldo took matters into his own hands. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored three goals in 15 minutes to stun everyone in the stadium and ensure a victory for his team. Have a look at the goals below:

For Al Kholood, Dominguez scored one more goal from a penalty kick in the final seconds, but it could not change the result.