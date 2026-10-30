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France protests: Govt to deploy 70,000 police officers ahead of weekend protests

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 30, 2026, 12:51 IST | Updated: Oct 30, 2026, 12:51 IST
France protests: Govt to deploy 70,000 police officers ahead of weekend protests
France will deploy 70,000 police officers for Halloween weekend protests after the interior minister warned of a high risk of violence amid anger over the cost of living and police conduct.

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