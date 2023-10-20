Israel-Palestine war: Is Israel ready for a ground operation in Gaza? | Gravitas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Is Israel prepared for a ground operation in Gaza? IDF has massed troops and tanks at the border. But analysts point at the number of conscripts and reservists in the ground force, they say, this may be a disadvantage, especially when going against Hamas operatives or Hezbollah fighters who train regularly. Priyanka Sharma tells you more.

