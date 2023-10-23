Israel-Palestine war: Iran warns region may spiral 'out of control'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a warning on Sunday, October 22, 2023, against any worsening of the Israeli-Hamas confrontation in the Middle East. According to Austin, the US is entitled to self-defense and will respond appropriately to any aggravation.

