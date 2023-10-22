Israel-Palestine war: Hollywood celebs Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart call for ceasefire

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Eighty-nine A-list Hollywood stars, including Florence Pugh, Ramy Youssef, Joaquin Phoenix, and Cate Blanchett, wrote US President Joe Biden a letter on Friday pleading with him to request a ceasefire in Israel's conflict with Hamas.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos