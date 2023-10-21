Israel-Palestine war: Border crossing between Egypt, Gaza opens

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
The October 7 attack on Israel coincided with the build-up to Israel-Saudi normalisation of ties. US President Joe Biden claims Hamas' attack was aimed at derailing diplomatic thaw. If that's the case, the obvious question is: Has Hamas been successful in its endeavour? How will the Israel-Palestine war affect the region? Vikram Chandra brings you the latest episode of This World.

