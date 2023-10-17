Israel-Palestine war: As Gaza war rages, Egypt plans summit on 'Palestinian cause'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Egypt said Sunday it plans to host a summit on "the future of the Palestinian cause" as the Israel-Hamas war raged in Gaza and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Cairo.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos