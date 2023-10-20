Israel-Palestine War: Artillery exchange escalates between Hezbollah, Israeli forces

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Tensions are high near the border between Israel and Lebanon. Israeli forces and Hezbollah are trading rocket fire. Saudi Arabia has requested that its citizens leave Lebanon in the meantime. Will Hezbollah enter the conflict?

