Israel-Palestine Clashes: Focus turns to assessing damage & rebuilding Gaza

May 22, 2021, 09:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Uneasy calm has taken place in Gaza after 11 days of bloodletting that left hundreds dead or wounded and upended the lives of tens of thousands of others. This after both Israel and Hamas agreed to an Egypt-brokered ceasefire.
