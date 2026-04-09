/Israel-Lebanon War: Iran Warns to Hit Back at Israel Over Lebanon Strikes

Published: Apr 09, 2026, 10:00 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 10:00 IST
Tensions in West Asia are escalating after Iran warned Israel of possible retaliation over its latest airstrikes in Lebanon. Tehran says the strikes violate ceasefire understandings and target Iran-backed groups, including Hezbollah. The warning comes after Israel launched one of its largest coordinated strike waves across Beirut and other parts of Lebanon, hitting more than 100 targets in minutes and raising fears of a wider regional conflict.