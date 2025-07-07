Published: Jul 07, 2025, 18:45 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 18:45 IST
Videos Jul 07, 2025, 18:45 IST
Israel Intensifies Its Campaign Against Yemen’s Houthi Rebels As Jets Strike Key Bases
Israel intensifies its campaign against Yemen’s Houthi rebels as fighter jets strike key bases, power stations, and ports across Houthi-controlled territory. Massive explosions have been reported as Israel warns of more raids if attacks continue. Tensions soar in the region as Iran-linked sites are also targeted.