Israel-Hamas war: Israel signals changes in Gaza war tactics
Unrelenting Israeli bombardment rocked Gaza.This comes in the backdrop of the Israeli Army spokesperson saying the war on Hamas leaders in Gaza would continue well into 2024. In the latest, Israel has started to withdraw some force from Gaza, towards shifting focus to more targeted operations against Hamas. Moreover, the Israeli Defence Forces are partially returning reservists to civilian life. An IDF spokesperson said two reservist brigades would be released this week.