Israel-Hamas war: Is Iran using Houthis to fight its war on Israel?

After Hezbollah of Lebanon joined Hamas in countering Israel , another militia has now unleashed its fury on the Jewish state launching a missile attack which was thwarted by Israel. The Houthis of Yemen have joined the Israel-Hamas war and all fears of this war becoming a larger regional conflict are now becoming reality. Who are the Houthis? What is their weapons arsenal? Is Iran using them to fight its war against Israel?