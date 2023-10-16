Israel-Hamas war hits shipping

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
The ongoing war against Hamas has begun to affect shipping operations in Israel. The backlog of ships is growing at Israel's ports, although operations continue at most terminals. Leading container shipping line MSC said that the waiting time has increased at Ashdod due to increased security checks & labour shortages, adding that "Circumstances are subject to change at very short notice" at Israeli ports.

