Israel-Hamas war: Decoding Israel's armoury
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 02, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
Israeli military claims to have hit over 400 targets in Gaza. From using bunker busters to deadly AH-64 Apache helicopter, Israel is leaving no stone unturned to target Hamas.
