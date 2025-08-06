Israel-Gaza war: Trump slams 'horrible' Hamas video of hostages | Israel plans full Gaza takeover

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly planning a full military occupation of Gaza, despite fierce objections from top Israeli military and intelligence officials. As the humanitarian crisis deepens, over 60,000 Palestinians have been killed, aid trucks are being attacked, and Gaza's dead are being buried without shrouds. Meanwhile, hostage families and the international community urge restraint. Here’s what’s happening behind closed doors — and on the ground.