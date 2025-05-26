LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 26, 2025, 13:02 IST | Updated: May 26, 2025, 13:02 IST
Israel-Gaza war: 25 killed in fresh Israeli strike on Gaza city school
Israel-Gaza war: 25 killed in fresh Israeli strike on Gaza city school

A fresh Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza City has killed at least 25 people, intensifying the ongoing conflict. Watch this video to know more on this!

