Iran's notorious morality police: Teen girl in coma a year after Mahsa Amini's death | Details

An Iranian teenage girl has been left in a coma & is being treated in a hospital under heavy security after an assault on the Tehran subway. As per the Kurdish-focussed rights group Hengaw, Ermita Garawand, aged 16, was left with severe injuries after being apprehended & physically attacked by agents of the so-called morality police at Shohada metro station. The rights group stated the girl was being treated under tight security at Tehran's Fajr Hospital & there are currently no visits allowed for the victim, not even from her family. The rights group added her parents gave an interview to Iranian state media at the hospital but in the presence of high-ranking security officers & under considerable pressure. The claims have been denied by Iranian authorities, who say the girl fainted due to low blood pressure; and there was no involvement of security forces. Iranian authorities remain on high alert for any upsurge of social tension just over a year after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.