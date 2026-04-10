/Iranian Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei Says Travel to Islamabad is Under Review Ahead of Talks

Published: Apr 10, 2026, 23:15 IST | Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 23:15 IST
Pakistan is set on Friday to host anticipated negotiations between Iran and the United States on the third day of a ceasefire between the two countries, while Tehran’s participation remains unconfirmed following Israeli airstrikes that killed more than 300 people in Lebanon on Wednesday.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Thursday that these strikes—the most intense since the war reached Lebanon—would render the anticipated negotiations with the United States “meaningless.”