/Iran War: Russia Reportedly Gave Iran List of Israeli Energy Targets | Orot Rabin Station on Target?

Published: Apr 07, 2026, 16:00 IST | Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 16:00 IST
Russian intelligence has provided Iran with a detailed list of 55 critical energy infrastructure targets within Israel, according to information obtained by The Jerusalem Post from a source close to Ukrainian intelligence.
The report, which highlights the deepening military and intelligence cooperation between Moscow and Tehran, suggests that the information that was shared enables Iran to launch precision missile strikes against Israel’s energy grid.