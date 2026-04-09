/Iran-US Truce Faces 'Uranium Enrichment' Test, Confusion Over Iran's 10 Point Plan

Confusion continues to surround the fragile 14-day ceasefire as multiple contradictions emerge on key issues. Iran’s 10-point proposal is being questioned, while U.S. officials have pushed back against Pakistan’s claims regarding Lebanon’s inclusion. JD Vance has backed Israel’s stance, further complicating the situation. With Iran calling the talks “unreasonable” after alleged violations, trust appears to be eroding fast, leaving the future of the ceasefire uncertain.