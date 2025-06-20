Iran's Sejjil missile destroys Israeli infrastructure in unprecedented strike

Death rains from the sky as Iran unleashes its deadliest missile barrage yet on Israel. Sejjil: Iran fires ultra-heavy, long-range ballistic missile at Israel. In the latest phase of Operation True Promise III, new-generation Iranian missiles tore through Israeli defences, striking cities from Tel Aviv to Haifa and leaving a trail of devastation. Watch in for more details!