/IRAN-RUSSIA MISSILE TIES | Russia Allegedly Helps Iran Develop Supersonic Cruise Missiles

IRAN-RUSSIA MISSILE TIES: Russia is reportedly helping Iran develop a new generation of supersonic cruise missiles under a covert programme codenamed C430L, according to a Financial Times investigation. The reported collaboration involves Russian missile specialists assisting Iranian engineers with ramjet technology that could potentially allow Tehran to develop faster and harder-to-intercept cruise missiles. The revelations come amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, with Iranian missile attacks targeting U.S. military positions across West Asia. If successfully developed and deployed, such missiles could pose a greater threat to U.S. warships and military infrastructure in the Gulf. The reported Russia-Iran cooperation also highlights the deepening military relationship between Moscow and Tehran. However, there is currently no evidence that a Russian-assisted supersonic cruise missile has entered operational Iranian service