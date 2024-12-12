Iran Plans To Open ‘Psychiatric Treatment Center’ For Women Defying Hijab Laws. Iran to open ‘Clinic for Quitting Hijab Removal’ to ‘cure’ women who refuse to wear hijab. Protesters say clinics to function as detention centers, Human rights activists condemn move. Iran witnessed massive protests in recent years where women have called out moral policing. Women have accused police of assaulting women for not following strict dress codes. Watch to know more