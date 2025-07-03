Published: Jul 03, 2025, 16:15 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 16:15 IST
Videos Jul 03, 2025, 16:15 IST
Iran charges french detainees with spying for Israel
French nationals Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris have been charged with "spying" for Israel. Reportedly, Iranian officials have also charged the pair with "conspiracy to overthrow the regime" and "corruption on earth". The nationals detained for more than three years in Iran have been charged with "spying" for Israel's intelligence agency Mossad.