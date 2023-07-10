videos
Iran allows women to attend football league
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jul 10, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Iran has allowed female spectators to attend an upcoming football league. This decision is set to thrill thousands of female football fans in the country.
