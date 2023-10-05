Investors bet big on Alphabet

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
One of the most significant antitrust lawsuits to challenge big tech in decades involves the Alphabet. Still, despite signs of weakness in other megacaps, investors are unfazed and increasing their bets on Google's parent company. The stock has lately outperformed both Amazon and Apple. Alphabet's stock price is up 51% so far this year and is just 4% off its high in September, while those of Amazon and Apple are down by more than 12% from their recent peak.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos