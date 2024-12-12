The rebel forces in Syria battled the Bashar al-Assad regime for 13 years.

But it took them less than 13 days to ruin Assad’s position and power in Syria.

Many Syrians across the world greeted Assad’s fall with a hopeful future for Syria.

Now that Assad has fled Syria and the new interim leader Mohammed al-Bashir has taken charge of the country as caretaker Prime Minister, it remains to be seen how the competing foreign players will vie for territory against each other and the internal forces.

Watch ‘Inside Syria: Regimes and Rebels’ on #WIONWideAngle.