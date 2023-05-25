Inferno engulfs seven-story building in Sydney, 100 Firefighters battle towering flames
Massive blaze has engulfed a seven-story building in central Sydney, Australia. More than 100 firefighters are battling the towering flames and thick smoke from the multi-story building. According to the emergency services more than 20 trucks have been deployed to contain and extinguish the blaze. The Fire Services have urged the public to avoid the area as the firefighting operations continue and rail services near the blaze have also been suspended until further notice.