WION Video Team
Written By WION Video Team
Published: May 13, 2025, 13:55 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 13:55 IST
Indus treaty will be in abeyance till Pak stops supporting terrorism', says MEA | Indo-Pak ceasefire
World May 13, 2025, 13:55 IST

During the press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "After the CCS (Cabinet Committee on Security) decision, the Indus Water Treaty has been put in abeyance. Watch in for more details!

