/Indonesia volcano eruption sends ash column towards Jakarta, Banten And West Java

Anak Krakatau volcano erupted in Indonesia, sending volcanic ash across parts of western Indonesia and disrupting flights at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. The eruption occurred in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra. Indonesia’s geological authorities reported renewed volcanic activity, while no casualties or evacuation orders were reported. Authorities warned residents and visitors to stay at least three kilometres away from the volcano’s active crater. Volcanic ash spread across parts of Jakarta, Banten, West Java and Lampung. Satellite imagery identified two major ash clouds, with one plume reaching around 20,000 feet and another rising to approximately 50,000 feet. Soekarno-Hatta International Airport temporarily suspended flight operations following the eruption. The disruption affected around 209 flight movements and approximately 22,800 passengers, with travellers seeking refunds and collecting checked baggage as cancellations mounted.