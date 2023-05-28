India's new Parliament can accommodate more members, Rajya Sabha membership can go up to 384

It's a big day for Indian democracy as india inaugurated its new Parliament building today & replaced the old Parliament which is more than 90-years-old. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the much coveted building. The new building is to keep up with India's modern requirements of a growing population as it offers space to 888 members of the Lok Sabha and 384 members of Rajya Sabha. The much talked about Sengol was placed next to the speaker's chair.