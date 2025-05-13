India's missile strike on Nur Khan, Sargodha bases sends nuclear shockwaves across Pak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a firm warning to Pakistan against nuclear blackmail, asserting that any terrorist attack will be met with a decisive response. This statement follows India’s precision strikes on 11 Pakistani airbases between May 8–10, including key bases in Sargodha and Rawalpindi, both reportedly linked to Pakistan's nuclear infrastructure. But the real message wasn’t in what was destroyed, it was in what India deliberately didn’t hit. Watch in for more details!