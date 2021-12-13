India's ICMR launches a new indigenous kit capable of detecting the Omicron variant in 2 hours

Dec 13, 2021, 09:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
As Omicron cases rise, India's ICMR comes up with a new made in India testing kit that can detect the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 in 2 hours.
