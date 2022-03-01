India's GDP growth at 5.4% in Q3, FY22 growth estimated at 8.9%

Mar 01, 2022, 11:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
India's gross domestic product (GDP) for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 grew by 5.4%. The growth in GDP during 2021-22 is estimated at 8.9% as compared to a contraction of 6.6% IN 2020-21.
