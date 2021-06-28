India's Covishield vaccine excluded from European Union's 'green pass'

Jun 28, 2021, 02:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
European Union has excluded COVID-19 vaccine Covishield from its 'Green Pass' list. India has formally raised the issue with the EU. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute, said he has taken this up at the “highest levels”.
Read in App