India's COVID-19 tally rises to 2,329,639 | Over 56k patients cured in a day

Aug 12, 2020, 07.25 PM(IST)
India's COVID-19 tally reached 23,29,639 today, with 60,963 cases being reported in a day. Recoveries rose to 15,83,490 according to the Union Health Ministry data.