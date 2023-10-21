Indian, Nepali nationals return from Israel

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Relatives in the home villages of the 10 Nepalese students killed in the initial stages of the Israel-Hamas conflict are in shock at their dreams and ambitions shattered. Nepal and India's governments sent rescue planes to evacuate their citizens from the warzone.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos