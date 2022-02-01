Indian FM Nirmala Sitharama presents budget papers in Parliament

Feb 01, 2022, 11:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian FM Nirmala Sitharama presents budget papers in Parliament. Here to talk more on Budget 2022, today we are joined by Gautam Chikermane, VP ORF, Dr Makarand, professor of JNU.
