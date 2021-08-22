Indian flight from Kabul lands at Hindan Airbase

Aug 22, 2021, 09:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian Air Force special repatriation flight from Kabul with 168 evacuees has landed at the Hindan air base. The flight included 107 Indian Nationals and over 20 Afghan Sikhs. The evacuation from Kabul took place through Indian Air Force C-17 plane.
