Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate strategic bridges in Ladakh

Jun 28, 2021, 10:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
On the second day of his 3-day visit to Ladakh, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate strategic bridges. Rajnath Singh is also expected to take stock of the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
