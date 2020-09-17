Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in Parliament over LAC border standoff

Sep 17, 2020, 01.45 PM(IST)
Rajnath Singh says that China has illegally occupied 38,000 sq km of India's territory in Ladakh, while Pakistan illegally gave away 5,180 square kilometre of PoK's area to Beijing citing the so-called '1963 boundary agreement.