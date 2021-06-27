Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives on a 3-day visit to Ladakh

The visit comes even as the Chinese still have not disengaged from other areas of the LAC like Gogra and hot springs. Over the last year, the Chinese forces at the LAC had been growing continuously, raising tensions in the region.
