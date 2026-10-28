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Indian & Australian troops conduct Austrahind 2026 in Kerala
Indian & Australian troops conduct Austrahind 2026 in Kerala
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Oct 28, 2026, 20:51 IST
| Updated:
Oct 28, 2026, 20:51 IST
Austrahind 2026 is being held from October 19 to November 1, 2026, at the Foreign Training Node in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
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