Indian Army hits back at Pakistan, 7-8 Pak Army soldiers killed near LoC

Nov 13, 2020, 08.05 PM(IST)
Follow Us
Pakistan troops opened fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector on Friday, including in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir(J&K). Indian Army retaliated destroying Pakistan Armies bunkers along the LoC.
Read in App