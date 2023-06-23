India would soon become world's largest economy, Modi while addressing US Congress
In his speech to the joint session of the US Congress, Prime Minister Modi noted that India now has the fifth-largest economy in the world. Our spirit is democratic, and we practise it daily. Our Constitution mentions it. Discrimination on the basis of caste or religion is not a concern. During a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden, PM Modi responded to a question concerning alleged discrimination against minorities in India by stating that India believes in sabka saath, sabka vishwas, and sabka prayaas.