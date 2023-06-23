India-US will together shape the world order in future: PM Modi to US Congress

India was the 10th largest Democracy in the world. Today, India is the 5th largest economy in the world,” said PM Modi in his address at the joint session of the US Congress. Democracy is in our spirit, and we live it. It's in our Constitution. There is no question of discrimination on the grounds of caste or religion. India believes in sabka saath, sabka vishwas, and sabka prayaas, said PM Modi to a question about alleged discrimination of minorities in India during joint presser with US President Joe Biden.