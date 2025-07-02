LOGIN
Published: Jul 02, 2025, 17:15 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 17:15 IST
India, US defence minister discuss ties, Jaishankar meets Pete Hegseth in Pentagon
India and the U.S. reaffirmed their strategic defence ties as External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met U.S. Deputy Secretary Hegseth at the Pentagon to deepen cooperation.

